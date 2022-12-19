ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Telecommunication

Philippines' PLDT shares plunge 19% amid $867m 'budget overrun'

Nation's top telco says it is revamping management following discovery

PLDT has deployed record capex in recent years as it pushes to upgrade its network, including internet fiber and 5G rollouts. (Source image from PLDT Facebook page)
CLIFF VENZON, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Shares in the Philippines' largest telecommunications company, PLDT, plunged nearly 20% on Monday after it revealed a massive "budget overrun" late last week and said it was revamping its management in the wake of the discovery.

Shares in PLDT plummeted 19.35%, wiping the equivalent of around $1.12 billion from its market value, after it told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday that it was investigating a 48 billion peso ($867 million) "overrun" in its budget. That amount represents 12.7% of a 379 billion peso, four-year capital expenditure program to modernize the company's network.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close