TOKYO -- Rakuten Group has languished in the red for four straight years under the weight of its mobile business, forcing the Japanese web and fintech company to explore capital tie-ups to raise funds for shoring up its finances.

"Interest-bearing debt is ballooning," Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani told an earnings briefing Tuesday. To improve the company's finances, "we're preparing to list Rakuten Bank and Rakuten Securities," he said.