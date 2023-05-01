ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Telecommunication

Rakuten faces $8.7bn bond redemptions, awaits 'platinum' mobile bands

Japan conglomerate sees refinancing costs rise as credit rating falls

A Rakuten Mobile shop in Tokyo. (Photo by Masaharu Tsutsumi)
SHOKO SAIKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- A large amount of bond redemption is awaiting Rakuten Group. The Japanese technology conglomerate fell into the fourth straight net loss in the year ended December 2022 due to a slumping mobile business. It issued bonds for large spending on equipment, including for installing additional base stations. Redemption will total 1.2 trillion yen ($8.78 billion) just for the bonds that will reach maturity in the next five years.

Redemption exceeding 300 billion yen will begin in 2024 even as refinancing costs are rising due to a drop in the company's credit rating. To quickly improve the group's financial position, it raised over 70 billion yen by listing Rakuten Bank, its banking arm, in April.

Read Next

Latest On Telecommunication

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close