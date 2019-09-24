ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Telecommunication

Samsung's Galaxy Fold hits US market on Friday

Foldable smartphone to finally go on sale months later than planned

MARRIAN ZHOU, Nikkei staff writer
The Samsung Galaxy Fold will be released in the U.S. on Sept; 27.   © Getty Images

NEW YORK -- Samsung Electronics will bring its first foldable smartphone to American consumers this Friday after months of delays.

The Galaxy Fold is a 7.3-inch tablet that can fold into a 4.6-inch smartphone to fit in a pocket. Priced around $2,000, it launched in South Korea earlier this month. Samsung announced the U.S. launch date Monday.

The company originally planned to launch the foldable phone this past spring, only to be held up by durability issues. Samsung announced multiple fixes in July, including strengthening the hinge area and adding additional metal layers beneath the bendable display.

The device is not the first foldable smartphone in the American market but has beaten other big names to the punch, such as Huawei Technologies' Mate X. Huawei delayed the Mate X's release after the U.S. imposed restrictions on the company, possibly giving Samsung an edge in foldables.

The Galaxy Fold will be available at AT&T stores, select Best Buy locations and Samsung stores. Those who buy it from AT&T will also be able to experience 5G network technologies, according to AT&T.

