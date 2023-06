TOKYO -- Huawei Technologies is seeking licensing fees from roughly 30 Japanese companies for the use of patented technology, Nikkei has learned, signaling the sanctions-hit Chinese telecommunication giant's growing reliance on such revenue.

A source at Huawei's Japan unit revealed that "talks are currently underway with about 30 Japanese telecom-related companies." The telecom manufacturer is believed to be stepping up royalty collection in Southeast Asia as well.