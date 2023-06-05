Singapore to double subsea cables in digitization push

SINGAPORE -- Singapore will double the number of submarine cable landings within the next 10 years, the government announced on Monday, as it seeks to maintain its global status as a leading network hub, connecting the economies of Southeast Asia and beyond.

The city-state currently is a landing destination for 25 operating cables and has 14 more projects in the pipeline, according to U.S. telecommunications researcher Telegeography. This is more than regional countries like Malaysia, Indonesia and Japan, which hold the ends of around 20 to 22 international cables.