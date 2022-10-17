ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Telecommunication

South Korea's Kakao shares plunge after weekend data center fire

Service 'blackout' draws rebuke from country's president over market dominance

Kakao apps are widely used in South Korea.   © Reuters
KIM JAEWON, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Shares in South Korean internet giant Kakao declined as much as nearly 10% on Monday after the company's wide range of services -- from chatting and taxi-hailing to banking and simple payments -- stopped over the weekend due to a fire at a data center. 

The company's stock closed 5.9% lower at 48,350 won ($34) on Seoul's benchmark Kospi exchange after falling as much as 9.5%. The stock price of Kakao Bank, its online banking unit, dropped 5.1% to 16,600 won, while that of Kakao Pay, its arm for simple payments, skidded 4.2% to 34,600 won. The overall Kospi, however, inched up 0.3% to 2,219.71. 

