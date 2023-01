TOKYO -- Japan Bank for International Cooperation and MUFG Bank will extend roughly 19.3 billion yen ($148 million) in financing to Uzbekistan's state-owned telecommunications company to support infrastructure development in the Central Asian country.

The government-backed JBIC will foot about 60% of the financing to Uzbektelecom while MUFG Bank, Japan's largest bank, will sign on as a co-lender. MUFG Bank's portion will be insured by Japan's state-owned Nippon Export and Investment Insurance.