Telecommunication

Video conferencing slashes need for offices, says Zoom CEO

Silicon Valley company seeks partners to develop features based on AI and 5G

Video conferencing service provider Zoom CEO Eric Yuan speaks via remote link at Nikkei's Global Digital Summit 2020. (Photo by Karina Nooka)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- The rise of video conferencing is enabling companies to operate without offices, video conferencing service provider Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan said on Monday during a Nikkei conference, adding that new technology brings about an increase in tools such as real time translations.

"If I start up my company today, I am not going to have a single office," Yuan said at Nikkei's Global Digital Summit 2020 via video, referring to Zoom's fellow Silicon Valley-based companies that have been successful that way. "Plus, you really can hire talents from all over the world," he said.

Zoom has seen user numbers dramatically grow since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. From about 10 million daily users on a peak day in December, the figure reached 300 million in April, according to Yuan.

Yuan said that the shift is not temporary. Looking to new technology such as 5G and artificial intelligence, he said they "can truly accelerate the adoption of the next generation of video conferencing service." Yuan added that future remote conferences could come with features such as real time translation, augmented reality and 3D images, along with better connectivity.

He also said that Zoom has started working on research and partnerships for such new technologies. Yuan added, for example, that it would like to partner with Japanese companies that can provide technologies such as real time translation.

Amid its rapid growth, Zoom encountered some security problems earlier this year. In April, it launched a 90-day plan to focus on security. Yuan said that he is examining all features and internal practices.

Speakers participate at Nikkei's Global Digital Summit 2020. (Photo by Karina Nooka) 

At the 22nd Global Digital Summit, which was previously called Global Information Summit, other speakers from the world's leading tech companies also talked about the post-coronavirus world and 5G technology that has just started taking off.

John Chen, executive chairman and CEO of Canadian security company BlackBerry, spoke about stability in demand for security software businesses in Asia as employees move to remote work.

Aaron Levie, CEO of U.S. cloud service provider Box, also spoke about the digitization-driven shift to flexible work styles not beholden to place and time.

