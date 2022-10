TOKYO -- Japan's ANA Holdings aims to boost group operating profit to a record 200 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in fiscal 2025, counting on a rebound in travel demand and growth outside its mainstay airline business to escape a pandemic slump.

The figure would beat ANA's all-time high of 165 billion yen, set in fiscal 2018. The carrier targets group sales of 2 trillion yen and a 10% operating profit margin for fiscal 2025, setting a specific time frame for what had been a vaguer medium-term goal.