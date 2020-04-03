ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

ANA delays receipt of Hawaii-bound Airbus A380 for 6 months

Move follows suspension of Honolulu flights as coronavirus rages

MASASHI ISAWA, Nikkei staff writer
The Airbus A380 operated by ANA is painted as a sea turtle in homage to its Hawaii route. (Photo by Masashi Isawa)

TOKYO -- All Nippon Airways postponed the receipt of an Airbus superjumbo jet for six months, it was learned Friday, after the Japanese carrier suspended service on the plane's intended Hawaii route due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ANA planned to receive the third A380 in April, with commercial flights due to begin in May. But the airline has suspended the connection to Hawaii, part of its decision to cut 85% of international flights in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The Japanese airline industry as a whole could lose about 2 trillion yen ($18.6 billion) in revenue," an ANA executive said.

Parent company ANA Holdings ordered three Airbus A380 airliners in 2016. The first two planes entered service last year, ferrying passengers to Honolulu.

Likened to a flying hotel, the 520-seat A380 doubles the carrying capacity of ANA's existing jets. ANA aims to use the three double-decker planes to cut into rival Japan Airlines' high market share in flights to Hawaii.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media