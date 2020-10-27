ANA expects $4.8bn net loss in 2020 as passengers stay home

TOKYO -- ANA Holdings expects its biggest-ever net loss of 510 billion yen ($4.8 billion) this fiscal year through March 2021, the Japanese airline said Tuesday, as it struggles with plunging air travel demand with no quick rebound in sight.

Much of the likely red ink stems from an impairment loss on aging and large aircraft, part of a major restructuring the company will undertake to deal with woes created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grim forecast is the largest expected net loss since 2003, when ANA switched to consolidated accounting. It is nearly 10 times greater than the hit the airline took in the wake of the global financial crisis during the fiscal year through March 2010.

ANA also reported on Tuesday a net loss of 188 billion yen for the April to September period.