ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

ANA revises full-year forecast to $880m loss, its second in a row

With borders closed, Japan's leading airline struggles to recover from pandemic

 ANA Holdings fell short of expected traffic during its peak season in the July-September period. (Photo by Akiyoshi Inoue)
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- ANA Holdings, the parent company of All Nippon Airways, has revised down its previously announced forecast of a net profit of 3.5 billion yen ($30 million) to deficit of 100 billion yen ($880 million) for the fiscal year ending March 2022 as the leading airline struggles to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

ANA is now expected to have operating losses for a second consecutive fiscal year. Although the company sees signs of a recovery in domestic passenger demand, international routes have been hammered, as Japan's borders remain closed.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more