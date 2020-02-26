ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

ANA suspends all China service from Kansai Airport

Carrier's weekly flights between two countries drop from 165 to 40 since outbreak

MASASHI ISAWA, Nikkei staff writer
February and March reservations for ANA flights between Japan and China have plunged 80% from a year earlier. (Photo by Akiyoshi Inoue)

TOKYO -- All Nippon Airways will temporarily stop flying between Kansai International Airport in Osaka and China as the coronavirus outbreak eats into passenger traffic.

The ANA Holdings unit will suspend all seven round-trip flights per week between Osaka and Shanghai from March 2, along with all three between Osaka and Beijing from March 3, under plans announced Tuesday. Round-trip flights between the Tokyo area's Narita International Airport and Shanghai's Pudong International Airport will be halved to seven a week.

The carrier's flights between Japan and the Chinese mainland will have gone down 75% since the outbreak began, from 165 round trips per week to 40.

February and March reservations for ANA flights between the two countries have plunged 80% from a year earlier. Since the epidemic began, the carrier has moved to downsize and reduced flights from Osaka to Shanghai and Beijing and to suspend direct flights from Osaka to the Chinese cities of Dalian, Hangzhou and Qingdao.

The virus has affected the airline sector more broadly, with Japan Airlines suspending and reducing flights to South Korea and Taipei.

