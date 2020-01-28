ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Transportation

After zero bids, New Delhi puts 100% of Air India up for sale

India to transfer less debt from flag carrier in new divestment try

MOYURU BABA, Nikkei staff writer
The Indian government has agreed to sell its entire stake in Air India.   © Reuters

NEW DELHI -- India's government put the entire stake in Air India on the market Monday, as New Delhi makes another attempt to privatize the money-losing flag carrier.

Bids for Air India, wholly owned by the state, will be accepted through March 17. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government placed 76% of the airline up for auction in 2018, but no company expressed interest.

Air India operates 56 domestic routes and 42 international flights, holding a market share of just over 10%. But the carrier has posted losses for more than a decade through the year ended March 2019 due to inefficient business operations.

New Delhi opted for privatization as it looks to avoid a taxpayer bailout. In this latest divestment scheme, a buyer would assume nearly 40% of Air India's debts, equaling at least $3.26 billion.

Compared with a previous draft proposal, the final proposition shaves about $1.3 billion off the transferred debt load. The change illustrates the Modi government's determination to offload the airline.

The state plans to select a suitor by the end of March after certifying forthcoming bids. Yet it remains to be seen whether any party will put forward a tender. Air India employs over 13,000 people, raising questions about whether the high-cost enterprise can be turned around quickly.

Another failure to find a potential buyer for Air India would risk stalling New Delhi's plans to privatize other state-owned businesses.

