Air India banks on nonstop flights to bolster global presence

BENGALURU -- Air India will roll out nonstop international flights to strengthen its presence in key global markets including the U.S. and Europe as it transforms into a "world class" airline to fend off competition from Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern carriers.

"India has not been well-served by nonstop operations," Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said at a virtual press conference on Tuesday. "So given the many advantages of flying nonstop in terms of time and convenience ... the fact that nonstop service stimulates further demand, we think there is sufficient [demand] to support our ambitions."