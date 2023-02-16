Air India has option to buy 370 more jets on top of massive order

BENGALURU -- Air India has the option to buy 370 more aircraft from Boeing and Airbus over the next decade, a senior company executive said on Thursday, a couple of days after the carrier announced the purchase of 470 jets in one of the world's largest-ever aviation orders.

"The order comprises of 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade," Nipun Aggarwal, Air India's chief commercial and transformation officer, wrote on LinkedIn.