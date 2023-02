BENGALURU -- Air India's eye-popping aircraft order underscores its vaulting global ambitions, but wresting market share from rival carriers in the Middle East and Southeast Asia remains a challenge.

Tata Group-owned airline said of the 470 aircraft it ordered from Boeing and Airbus, 70 were wide-body variants powered by Rolls Royce and GE Aerospace engines while the rest were single-aisle aircraft fitted with engines from CFM International.