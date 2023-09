SEOUL/TOKYO -- Air Premia is stretching its wings in South Korea's crowded aviation field, carving a niche as an amalgam between a budget carrier and a full-service airline.

Established in 2017, Air Premia was launched by the former president of low-cost carrier Jeju Air. During the pandemic, local private equity firm LC Partners took over the airline. In July last year, Air Premia started service on its first international route connecting Seoul's Incheon Airport and Singapore.