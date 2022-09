KUALA LUMPUR -- Capital A CEO Tony Fernandes said Tuesday that AirAsia Ride will expand to Indonesia and Singapore by the end of this year, as it seeks to up the ante in competition with regional ride-hailing majors Gojek and Grab.

AirAsia Ride, currently available in Malaysia and the Thai capital of Bangkok, will launch its Indonesian business in two months' time, said Fernandes, adding that it will also secure a ride-hailing operating license in Singapore by year's end.