SINGAPORE -- Malaysia's troubled Capital A seeks to merge its AirAsia budget carrier with medium- and long-haul offshoot AirAsia X in a bid to avert a potential stock market delisting.

AirAsia X would acquire AirAsia arms serving Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. The units will form a "consolidated aviation group" after the transaction, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, Capital A said in a statement Tuesday.