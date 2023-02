SINGAPORE -- Capital A, the Malaysian holding company of budget carrier AirAsia, on Tuesday reported a net profit of 256 million ringgit ($57.2 million) for the three months through December, its first quarter in the black since 2019.

Revenue swelled 188% to 2.37 billion ringgit. Passenger volume nearly tripled, returning to 75% of pre-coronavirus volume on domestic routes and 49% on international flights.