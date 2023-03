TOKYO -- Aircraft lease rates have regained altitude, led by smaller jets, as the rebound in global passenger numbers outpaces production slowed by labor shortages.

The average lease price for the narrow-body Airbus A321-200neo in early January stood 0.6% above the level of January 2020, while the smaller A320-200neo had recovered to just 2.3% below where it was at the start of the pandemic, British aviation analytics company Cirium reports.