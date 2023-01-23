Amazon launches air cargo service in crucial India market

BENGALURU -- E-commerce giant Amazon has launched its air freight service in India as it looks to beef up its operations in a key market where it lags Walmart's Flipkart despite investing billions of dollars.

Amazon said in a statement on Monday that it is teaming up with Bengaluru-based Quikjet Cargo Airlines to use that company's Boeing 737-800 aircraft to deliver products to large markets such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It said it is the first e-commerce company to operate a dedicated air cargo service in India.