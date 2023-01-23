ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Amazon launches air cargo service in crucial India market

E-commerce giant has already opened up its logistics network to other sellers

Amazon Air, which started in the U.S. in 2016, has since expanded to 70 locations. The company now plans to deliver products to large markets such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.   © Reuters
SAYAN CHAKRABORTY, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- E-commerce giant Amazon has launched its air freight service in India as it looks to beef up its operations in a key market where it lags Walmart's Flipkart despite investing billions of dollars.

Amazon said in a statement on Monday that it is teaming up with Bengaluru-based Quikjet Cargo Airlines to use that company's Boeing 737-800 aircraft to deliver products to large markets such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It said it is the first e-commerce company to operate a dedicated air cargo service in India.

