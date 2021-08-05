ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Arctic opening: How the Northern Sea Route will reshape the world

Melting ice caps bring a shorter path for shipping -- and a race for resources

The importance of the Arctic Ocean is spurring competition between the U.S., China and Russia for control of the region.   © Getty Images
Nikkei staff writers | Russia & Caucasus

TOKYO -- Since the Age of Discovery, humans have explored the world's sea routes, but there is still one of the "Seven Seas" that has yet to be conquered: the Arctic Ocean.

The Northern Sea Route that passes through these waters is normally blocked by ice for much of the year, but global warming is making the passage increasingly navigable. As the shortest shipping route between East Asia and Europe, it has the potential to rewrite the world's logistics networks. The Arctic is also rich in natural resources, spurring competition between the U.S., China and Russia for control of the region.

The strategic importance -- and sheer size -- of the Arctic Ocean is easily lost on most two-dimensional maps. That is why Nikkei has put together an interactive, 3D graphic that puts the Arctic in its proper perspective. Explore the interactive map here.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more