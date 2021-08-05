Arctic opening: How the Northern Sea Route will reshape the world

TOKYO -- Since the Age of Discovery, humans have explored the world's sea routes, but there is still one of the "Seven Seas" that has yet to be conquered: the Arctic Ocean.

The Northern Sea Route that passes through these waters is normally blocked by ice for much of the year, but global warming is making the passage increasingly navigable. As the shortest shipping route between East Asia and Europe, it has the potential to rewrite the world's logistics networks. The Arctic is also rich in natural resources, spurring competition between the U.S., China and Russia for control of the region.

The strategic importance -- and sheer size -- of the Arctic Ocean is easily lost on most two-dimensional maps. That is why Nikkei has put together an interactive, 3D graphic that puts the Arctic in its proper perspective. Explore the interactive map here.