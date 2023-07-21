ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Asia-Pacific makes biggest gains in U.S. airlines' second quarter

Despite sluggish U.S.-China travel, region shows promise in keeping up record revenues

American and Delta aircraft at Reagan National Airport in the U.S. state of Virginia. U.S. carriers continue to log record revenues underpinned by strong international travel demand.   © Reuters
JACK STONE TRUITT, Nikkei staff writer | U.S.

NEW YORK -- Major U.S. airlines continued to enjoy a post-pandemic boom in the second quarter with record revenues underpinned by strong international travel demand, and Asia could be key to maintaining that momentum going into the fall.

Delta Air Lines logged a record $15.6 billion in total revenue in its second quarter and a record $1.8 billion in profit, a 250% increase over the year before. United Airlines' revenues increased 17% and it recorded $1.1 billion in profit, more than doubling its profit from the second quarter of 2022. American Airlines posted $14.1 billion in revenues for a profit of $1.3 billion, a 280% increase.

Read Next

Latest On Transportation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more