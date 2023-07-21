Asia-Pacific makes biggest gains in U.S. airlines' second quarter

NEW YORK -- Major U.S. airlines continued to enjoy a post-pandemic boom in the second quarter with record revenues underpinned by strong international travel demand, and Asia could be key to maintaining that momentum going into the fall.

Delta Air Lines logged a record $15.6 billion in total revenue in its second quarter and a record $1.8 billion in profit, a 250% increase over the year before. United Airlines' revenues increased 17% and it recorded $1.1 billion in profit, more than doubling its profit from the second quarter of 2022. American Airlines posted $14.1 billion in revenues for a profit of $1.3 billion, a 280% increase.