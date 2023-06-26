ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Asia plays catch-up in race for sustainable aviation fuel

Neste's biofuel refinery in Singapore now has annual capacity of 1.26bn liters

The industry will need annual production of 449 billion liters of sustainable aviation fuel if it is to reach its net-zero goal. Last year's production was slightly above 300 million liters.   © Reuters
AKIRA KITADO, Nikkei staff writer | Southeast Asia

TOKYO -- The Asia-Pacific region is catching up with Europe and North America in the search for ways to reduce airlines' combined carbon footprint, as going easier on the environment has become an overriding priority for the global aviation industry.

Now Asian airlines will have an expanded biofuel refinery in Singapore that they can source from. Finnish biofuel producer Neste in May completed a 1.6 billion-euro ($1.7 billion) expansion of its biofuel refinery in the city-state and has started producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a biofuel made from used cooking oil and waste animal fat.

