Asia plays catch-up in race for sustainable aviation fuel

TOKYO -- The Asia-Pacific region is catching up with Europe and North America in the search for ways to reduce airlines' combined carbon footprint, as going easier on the environment has become an overriding priority for the global aviation industry.

Now Asian airlines will have an expanded biofuel refinery in Singapore that they can source from. Finnish biofuel producer Neste in May completed a 1.6 billion-euro ($1.7 billion) expansion of its biofuel refinery in the city-state and has started producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a biofuel made from used cooking oil and waste animal fat.