Transportation

Bangkok's new train terminal offers hope for end to traffic woes

Japan-backed project highlights new possibilities for infrastructure tie-ups

The new Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal resembles an airport terminal from the outside. (Photo by Yohei Muramatsu)
YOHEI MURAMATSU, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- One of Southeast Asia's largest train stations fully opened for business Thursday around 10 kilometers north of central Bangkok in a development that the authorities hope will ease traffic in Thailand's busy capital.

The station, built with public- and private-sector Japanese assistance, is expected to serve around 1 million passengers a day by 2032. But redevelopment in the surrounding area has stalled, posing a key test of Japan's new approach to economic cooperation in a fast-growing region.

