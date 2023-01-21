Bangkok's new train terminal offers hope for end to traffic woes

BANGKOK -- One of Southeast Asia's largest train stations fully opened for business Thursday around 10 kilometers north of central Bangkok in a development that the authorities hope will ease traffic in Thailand's busy capital.

The station, built with public- and private-sector Japanese assistance, is expected to serve around 1 million passengers a day by 2032. But redevelopment in the surrounding area has stalled, posing a key test of Japan's new approach to economic cooperation in a fast-growing region.