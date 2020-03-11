Cathay Pacific beats bearish forecasts despite Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG -- Cathay Pacific Airways has beaten analysts' bearish expectations by posting a net profit of 1.69 billion Hong Kong dollars ($217.5 million) for 2019 despite the headwinds from prolonged social unrest in its home market of Hong Kong and the U.S.-China trade war.

Chairman Patrick Healy though said he expects Cathay will "incur a substantial loss" in the first half of 2020 under pressure from the new coronavirus outbreak, which has led it to slash three-quarters of its passenger flights for March and April. It filled only around half its seats with paying passengers in February, versus 82.3% for 2019 as a whole.

"It is difficult to predict when these conditions will improve," said Healy, who took on the chairman's role last November after an exodus of top executives following tensions with Chinese regulators over the airline's handling of staff participation in antigovernment protests. "Travel demand has dropped substantially and we have taken a series of short-term measures in response," he added.

To cope, the airline also asked staff to take three weeks' unpaid leave and put a freeze on hiring. The airline said it would also not pay a year-end dividend, after giving stockholders 20 Hong Kong cents a share a year ago. Cathay shares have fallen about 13% this year.

Cathay recorded a net profit of HK$344 million in the second half of 2019, usually its better half due to holiday passenger and cargo demand, compared to a profit of HK$1,347 million in the first half. For the year as a whole, profit declined 27.9% from 2018.

Analysts had, on average, expected the airline to report profit of HK$1.38 billion, according to FactSet, but some had forecast far worse given the carrier's earlier warnings about slackened demand.

Andrew Lee of Jefferies, for example, had put likely profit at HK$387 million but he indicated in a research note Wednesday that Cathay's pricing power proved more resilient than expected, particularly with fliers. Passenger yield, a measure which balances ticket receipts against distances flown, declined 3.9% while the airline's cargo yield declined twice as much.

Cathay, Asia's biggest carrier of cargo, now is poised to benefit as freight demand looks to rebound faster than passenger demand.

Said Healy, "We are cautiously optimistic about cargo following the recent reduction in U.S.-China trade tensions and we have maintained our cargo capacity intact" as against its drastic reductions to passenger services.

For 2019 as a whole, Cathay's showcase brands -- Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon -- turned a profit of just HK$241 million. The balance of the company's profits came from other group companies and associates, including cargo carrier Air Hong Kong and an 18.1% stake in mainland flag carrier Air China.

Hong Kong Express, a budget carrier that Cathay acquired control of last July from troubled HNA Group, posted a loss of HK$246 million after the purchase, frustrating Cathay's profit expectations for the new affiliate.