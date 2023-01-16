Cathay Pacific flight attendants cry foul over working conditions

HONG KONG -- Cabin crew members at Hong Kong's flagship airline, Cathay Pacific, are planning a rally outside company headquarters ahead of the key Chinese New Year holiday over claims of excessive working hours.

The carrier's flight attendants' union has complained about tough working conditions, with a shortage of staff members and cuts to allowances, after the airline fired thousands of staff members in 2020 during the pandemic and cut pay as the city's harsh travel restrictions saw it reduced to flying on 2% of its passenger capacity.