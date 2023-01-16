ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Cathay Pacific flight attendants cry foul over working conditions

Union says embattled airline forcing excessive hours, cutting allowances

Cathay Pacific flight attendants stand in Hong Kong on Oct. 7, 2022, during the first recruitment day since the COVID-19 pandemic.   © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Cabin crew members at Hong Kong's flagship airline, Cathay Pacific, are planning a rally outside company headquarters ahead of the key Chinese New Year holiday over claims of excessive working hours.

The carrier's flight attendants' union has complained about tough working conditions, with a shortage of staff members and cuts to allowances, after the airline fired thousands of staff members in 2020 during the pandemic and cut pay as the city's harsh travel restrictions saw it reduced to flying on 2% of its passenger capacity.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close