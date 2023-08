HONG KONG -- Cathay Pacific Airways is experiencing a long-awaited post-pandemic comeback, but Hong Kong's flagship carrier faces mainland competition that will challenge the airline's status as the gateway to China.

Cathay reported a net profit of 4.26 billion Hong Kong dollars ($544 million) for the first half of the year. It was the first black ink in four years, up from roughly HK$5 billion in losses a year earlier.