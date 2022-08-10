ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Cathay Pacific reports third consecutive first half net loss

Hong Kong carrier still upbeat as looser travel curbs pushed revenue up

Cathay's cargo business continued to be a bright spot, but a loosening of strict travel curbs is needed to bring passenger and freight capacity back to pre-pandemic levels. (Photo by Rie Ishii)
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday that it has recorded a first-half net loss for the third consecutive year, but the amount of the shortfall continued to drop as revenue rebounded from the year before, as travel restrictions gradually eased.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier said its net loss during the first six months was 4.99 billion Hong Kong dollars ($636 million), down from a HK$7.56 billion loss a year earlier and HK$9.86 billion in the first half of 2020, as the pandemic first hit financials.

