Cathay Pacific reports third straight annual loss of $834m

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Group said it was "rebuilding" after announcing a third consecutive full-year loss as the city reopens after harsh travel restrictions were scrapped.

The airline group extended its net loss to 6.5 billion Hong Kong dollars ($834.4 million) for 2022 -- more than the HK$5.52 billion loss over the same period the previous year. But the company reported a marked improvement in the second half of the year, with the city's flagship airline Cathay Pacific recording a positive cash flow of HK$2.96 billion as travel demand resumed.