ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Cathay Pacific reports third straight annual loss of $834m

Hong Kong's flagship carrier says it is now 'rebuilding'

The Hong Kong airline has scrambled to hire back employees as demand rises. (Photo by Konosuke Urata)
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Group said it was "rebuilding" after announcing a third consecutive full-year loss as the city reopens after harsh travel restrictions were scrapped.

The airline group extended its net loss to 6.5 billion Hong Kong dollars ($834.4 million) for 2022 -- more than the HK$5.52 billion loss over the same period the previous year. But the company reported a marked improvement in the second half of the year, with the city's flagship airline Cathay Pacific recording a positive cash flow of HK$2.96 billion as travel demand resumed.

Read Next

Latest On Transportation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close