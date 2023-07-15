Cathay Pacific's first-half profit set to top $500m in return to black

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways expects to post a net profit of 4 billion to 4.5 billion Hong Kong dollars ($512 million to $576 million) for the January-June half, the carrier reported Friday, returning to black ink for the first time in four years on a strong recovery in passenger demand.

June passenger numbers, also announced on Friday, totaled about 1.55 million, a roughly 10-fold jump year-on-year. The airline carried 7.81 million passengers during the first half, up 23 times from the same period last year. It plans to release interim results for the January-June half on Aug. 9.