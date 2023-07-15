ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Cathay Pacific's first-half profit set to top $500m in return to black

Airline plans rewards and profit sharing for employees as pandemic woes fade

Cathay Pacific, which only has international routes, was devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.   © Reuters
KENSAKU IHARA and KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei staff writers | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways expects to post a net profit of 4 billion to 4.5 billion Hong Kong dollars ($512 million to $576 million) for the January-June half, the carrier reported Friday, returning to black ink for the first time in four years on a strong recovery in passenger demand.

June passenger numbers, also announced on Friday, totaled about 1.55 million, a roughly 10-fold jump year-on-year. The airline carried 7.81 million passengers during the first half, up 23 times from the same period last year. It plans to release interim results for the January-June half on Aug. 9.

