Cathay Pacific to cut 8,500 jobs and drop Dragon brand

HONG KONG -- Cathay Pacific Airways on Wednesday said it will slash 8,500 jobs as part of a major restructuring to deal with its ongoing woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier will also eliminate Cathay Dragon as a separate unit for regional flights with immediate effect and divvy up its routes between its main Cathay Pacific brand and budget unit Hong Kong Express.

The 8,500 positions that will be cut account for about 24% of the total workforce of the group. Of that figure, 5,300 are Hong Kong-based and will be made redundant in coming weeks while 600 are overseas. The timing for the cuts will be subject to local regulation.

The remaining 2,600 positions will be eliminated by not filling currently open posts and shutting down certain overseas bases.

Including pay cuts for the remaining employees, Cathay Pacific expects the total cost of the restructuring to be around 2.2 billion Hong Kong dollars ($283.9 million). The company said it will fund the restructuring fees through internal resources.

In addition to the direct costs, Cathay anticipates substantial impairment charges will be incurred on its books, including HK$1.3 billion in deferred tax assets.

With this latest round of its restructuring efforts, the airline estimates that it will lower its monthly cash layouts next year by about HK$500 million. However, that is still far short of covering a monthly cash burn of between HK$1.5 billion and HK$2 billion.

In September, Cathay operated its passenger service at 9% of pre-pandemic levels, marginally up from 8% in August. It carried just 1,568 daily passengers on average for the month.

"The future remains highly uncertain and it is clear that recovery is slow," company secretary Paul Chow said in a statement on Wednesday. The airline indicated earlier in the week that it expects air travel demand will remain subdued, given the assumption that a COVID-19 vaccine will not be widely available until mid-2021.

Ronald Lam, Cathay's chief customer and commercial officer, said on Monday that the airline is expecting passenger operations to remain at 10% of pre-pandemic capacity for the rest of the year and "under 50% for overall 2021." Even that bleak scenario is "the most optimistic that we can responsibly adopt at this moment," he said.