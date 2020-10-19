Cathay Pacific to keep passenger service 'under 50%' until 2022

HONG KONG -- Cathay Pacific Airways, Hong Kong's flagship carrier, said on Monday that it will operate at no more than half its pre-pandemic passenger service level through 2022, warning of gloomy prospects for a quick business recovery.

The group's update comes as management is working to finalize a restructuring plan based on assumptions of a smaller "optimum size and shape" for its future operations than previously forecast. Officials have been meeting with staff unions amid speculation about job and pay cuts that local media say could be unveiled as early as this week.

Cathay's dire outlook comes just as its major Chinese competitors are starting to see year-on-year growth on their domestic passenger services for the first time since December.

Cathay, like Singapore Airlines, has no domestic routes of its own given its geographically compact home market.

"After carefully studying numerous scenarios facing the industry and our airlines, we expect we will be operating approximately 10% of our pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity for the rest of 2020 and under 50% for overall 2021," Ronald Lam, Cathay's chief customer and commercial officer, said in a statement issued on Monday.

Even that bleak-sounding scenario is "the most optimistic that we can responsibly adopt at this moment," Lam said, noting that it assumes a COVID-19 vaccine is widely available in key markets by mid-2021.

Cathay last month moved to raise the share of its jet fleet parked in long-term storage outside Hong Kong to 40% from about 33% amid darkening prospects for a quick recovery in passenger traffic.

Singapore Airlines said last month that it expects to operate below 50% of its pre-pandemic passenger capacity until at least March. Based on this assumption, it announced it would cut around 4,300 positions, including some from budget subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot.

The International Air Transport Association, an airline trade group, forecast in July global air passenger traffic would not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

Cathay's latest traffic data, released Monday, underscores the depth of the downturn. The group's full-service airlines, Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon, carried a combined 47,061 passengers in September, 98.1% fewer than a year before. Their passenger service operated at 9% of pre-pandemic levels, just one percentage point higher than in August.

The only silver lining for Cathay was in cargo, of which it carried 109,453 tons in September, an increase of about 7% from August but 36.6% below last year's level.

"Cargo demand has begun to ramp up across the network as we entered into the traditional peak season," Lam said.

In contrast with Cathay, the mainland's big three state-owned groups, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airline and Air China, each recorded year-on-year gains in domestic passengers counts in September.

"With the gradual stabilization of the domestic pandemic control situation, domestic civil aviation is showing a steady recovery and development trend," Xie Bing, company secretary at China Southern, said in a statement last Tuesday.

Commented Zhou Feng, his counterpart at Air China: "Since the third quarter, the domestic air passenger transport market has accelerated to recover."

Despite the domestic rebound, traffic on overseas routes for the three groups remains down at least 95% from last year.

Some smaller Chinese carriers are seeing even stronger recoveries, though overall domestic traffic in the mainland was 2% lower last month than a year before, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Spring Airlines reported on Thursday that its September domestic passenger count rose 47.9% from a year earlier, which meant its overall passenger tally rose 7.5%. Rival Juneyao Airlines generated an overall 0.3% increase in traffic as domestic passengers rose 13%.

Major listed airports are feeling the rebound as well. Shanghai International Airport, the operator of Pudong Airport, reported on Friday that its domestic passenger throughput in September reached 3.5 million, a 13.5% jump from a year ago. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport increased its domestic passenger throughput in September by 8.5%, while Shenzhen Bao'an Airport recorded 2% growth.

Hainan Airlines Holdings, however, was an exception. The Shanghai-listed unit of cash-strapped HNA Group saw its domestic passenger count fall 40.2% in September even as its home base of Hainan Island enjoyed a travel bonanza, assisted by a policy change to expand duty-free shopping there.

Some analysts are hopeful policy changes could help Cathay, whose stock has fallen 42% so far this year. Last week, the governments of Hong Kong and Singapore agreed to an arrangement under which COVID-tested travelers will be able to go between the two cities without submitting to quarantine on arrival.

Kelvin Lau of Daiwa Capital Markets in Hong Kong raised his rating on Cathay shares to "buy" from "hold" on Friday, saying the expected restructuring and travel bubble would "support sentiment and profitability." He said he sees a "high chance for a narrowing of losses that should offer a good entry point" as the airline moves to return to profitability in 2022.

However, some are still skeptical.

Andrew Lee at Jefferies in Hong Kong maintained his "hold" rating on Cathay last Thursday, saying he expects the group's cash-burn rate, which now stands at 1.5 billion to 2 billion Hong Kong dollars a month, to increase due to costs from restarting passenger routes.