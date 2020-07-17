ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Cathay Pacific warns of $1.3bn net loss due to COVID

Hong Kong airline group says outlook remains 'incredibly uncertain'

Cathay Pacific operated at about 4% of its normal passenger service level in June, a rate set to rise in July to 7% and as high as 10% in August. (Photo by Akira Kodaka) 
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asian Review chief business news correspondent | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Cathay Pacific Airways warned Friday that it expects to record a net $1.28 billion loss for the first half of 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but said it plans to resume more flights even as the business outlook remains murky.

"The landscape of international aviation remains incredibly uncertain with border restrictions and quarantine measures still in place across the globe," said Ronald Lam, chief customer and commercial officer, in the Hong Kong airline group's announcement. "Although we have begun to see some initial developments... we are still yet to see any significant signs of immediate improvement."

Cathay, whose shareholders earlier this week voted to approve a government-led 39 billion Hong Kong dollar ($5.03 billion) bailout, generated a HK$1.3 billion net profit in the first half of 2019, a period that overlapped only slightly with large-scale antigovernment protests in Hong Kong.

For the first half of 2020, the airline group's passenger traffic was 76% lower than last year and its cargo and mail carriage 32% lighter. In June, the group carried an average of just around 900 passengers a day, up from about 600 in May, as Hong Kong loosened its coronavirus controls to allow airlines to funnel transit passengers through the city's airport.

Lam said the airline operated at 4% of its normal passenger flight capacity in June as service resumed to cities including New York, San Francisco, Amsterdam and Melbourne. This figure is set to rise to about 7% for July and "up to 10%" in August, he said.

