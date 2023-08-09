ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Cathay labor crunch 'won't go away' despite sharp turnaround: CEO

Carrier aims to buy back all preference shares from government within a year

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways reported a sharp recovery for the first half of 2023, thanks to a robust growth in passenger revenue. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
KENJI KAWASE, Nikkei Asia chief business news correspondent | Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Cathay Pacific on Wednesday reported a return to profit for the first time in four years, but management identified ongoing challenges as Hong Kong's flagship carrier aims to return to its pre-COVID operation level by the end of 2024.

The airline reported that revenue jumped by 135% to 43.59 billion Hong Kong dollars ($5.58 billion) for the first half of 2023 from a year earlier. It made a net profit of HK$3.95 billion for the six months, a reversal from a net loss of HK$5.29 billion in the same period last year.

Read Next

Latest On Transportation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more