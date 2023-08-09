Cathay labor crunch 'won't go away' despite sharp turnaround: CEO

HONG KONG -- Cathay Pacific on Wednesday reported a return to profit for the first time in four years, but management identified ongoing challenges as Hong Kong's flagship carrier aims to return to its pre-COVID operation level by the end of 2024.

The airline reported that revenue jumped by 135% to 43.59 billion Hong Kong dollars ($5.58 billion) for the first half of 2023 from a year earlier. It made a net profit of HK$3.95 billion for the six months, a reversal from a net loss of HK$5.29 billion in the same period last year.