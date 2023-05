BEIJING (Reuters) -- China Eastern Airlines, the initial customer for the country's homegrown narrow-body jet C919, will launch the plane's first commercial flight on Sunday, the carrier's app showed on Friday.

The C919 flight will take off as flight number MU9191 at 10:45 a.m. Beijing time (0245 GMT) from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and arrive in Beijing Capital Airport at 1:10 p.m.