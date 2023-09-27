ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

China and Japan shippers are worst emitters, says U.N. report

Global body calls on shipping industry to decarbonize 'as soon as possible'

A COSCO containership moving through the Suez Canal. China's shipping companies are among the worst polluters in the industry.   © Reuters
RHYANNON BARTLETT-IMADEGAWA, Nikkei staff writer | China

LONDON -- Chinese and Japanese shipping companies are the worst carbon dioxide emitters, the United Nations said on Wednesday, underscoring the importance of engaging these two countries in the highly polluting sector to forge a path toward zero emissions.

The international shipping industry, which accounts for nearly 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, must decarbonize "as soon as possible," the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in an annual report released on Wednesday. It also recommended levies and financial contributions to accelerate a just and fair transition.

