China and Japan shippers are worst emitters, says U.N. report

LONDON -- Chinese and Japanese shipping companies are the worst carbon dioxide emitters, the United Nations said on Wednesday, underscoring the importance of engaging these two countries in the highly polluting sector to forge a path toward zero emissions.

The international shipping industry, which accounts for nearly 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, must decarbonize "as soon as possible," the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in an annual report released on Wednesday. It also recommended levies and financial contributions to accelerate a just and fair transition.