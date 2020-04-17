China looks to build a new linear railway to boost economy

BEIJING -- China's Zhejiang provincial government announced on Friday plans to build a linear railway connecting Shanghai with Ningbo to the south, via Hangzhou.

The railway will be around 400 km long and cost roughly 100 billion yuan ($14.1 billion). The Zhejiang government aims to revitalize the local economy by investing 3 trillion yuan in transportation infrastructure.

Although the government did not say when the linear railway will go into service, it is expected to begin operating around 2035. State-owned CRRC Corp. is developing a linear vehicle that can reach a top speed of 600 kilometers per hour. The new line will likely use its technology.

The Chinese government is moving forward with infrastructure projects, such as the rollout of 5G high-speed data networks, to boost the economy, which has taken a heavy blow from the novel coronavirus outbreak. The linear railway is one example of the infrastructure push. Yunnan Province, in central China, is also considering building a 430 km linear railway.

A 30 km linear motor rail link connecting Shanghai and the city's airport made its debut in 2002.