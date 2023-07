BANGKOK/MANILA -- Metropolitan rail networks in Southeast Asia are on track to expand 20% by the end of next year, a Nikkei analysis shows, the growth fueled by the need to ease congestion and reduce automobile emissions.

Nikkei examined commuter rail in capital regions and major cities across Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. The combined length of rail lines in those places is projected to reach 1,356 kilometers by the end of 2024 from 1,147 km as of January 2023.