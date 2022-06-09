Garuda Indonesia plans to raise $800m in bonds to skirt bankruptcy

JAKARTA -- Garuda Indonesia put forward a proposal on Thursday that includes issuing $800 million in new bonds as the pandemic-hit national airline attempts to restructure its way out of billions of dollars in debts and avoid bankruptcy.

The troubled flag carrier also said it would raise $330 million by issuing equity to non-shareholding creditors, according to the proposal it presented to a Jakarta court.

The airline has been negotiating with creditors under a workout process known as PKPU, which was granted in December after a local information technology company took it to court for unpaid debts.

Garuda's lenders and creditors are set to decide on the proposal on Wednesday. The airline needs to receive two-thirds approval by each class of creditors or it will fall into bankruptcy status.

"We are at the point where we are formally presenting the restructuring proposal," CEO Irfan Setiaputra told reporters, adding all creditors had obtained it.

Setiaputra said in December that the company had $9.8 billion in debt owed to some 800 creditors and lenders.

Under the announced plan some creditors would be required to take a substantial haircut on what they are owed, but state-owned and private banks, state oil company Pertamina and other state-owned entities would receive full reimbursement, though under an adjusted repayment schedule.

Trading in Garuda shares has been suspended since June last year after the airline defaulted on coupon payments for a $500 million Islamic bond.

Garuda, like other airlines around the world, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic that drastically reduced air travel. Among measures Garuda has touted to revive its fortunes include reducing the number of aircraft as well as routes. It has also made efforts to lower aircraft leasing costs through negotiations with lessors.