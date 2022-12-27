Garuda aims to restart share trading after $80m Islamic bond issue

JAKARTA -- Garuda Indonesia hopes to resume trading in its shares after issuing around $80 million in Islamic bonds this week, the CEO of the country's flagship airline said on Tuesday.

The Indonesia Stock Exchange suspended trading in the state airline's stock in June last year, after the company defaulted on coupon payments for a $500 million Islamic bond, or sukuk. Garuda's troubles were long in the making, but worsened as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered the industry, bringing air travel and tourism to a virtual standstill.