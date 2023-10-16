ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Transportation

Grab's plan to buy Singapore taxi raises concerns from watchdog

Local authorities to further review proposal amid fears from rivals over competition

Under Singapore's regulation, licensed ride-hailing operators like Grab are prohibited from imposing exclusive arrangements that prevent their driver partners from driving for a rival platform.    © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's competition watchdog on Monday raised concerns over ride-hailing giant Grab's plan to acquire the country's third largest taxi operator, saying that such a deal could raise the barriers to entry for rival platforms and limit their ability to expand.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said it is "unable to conclude" that the proposed acquisition "does not give rise to any competition concerns," based on information from the companies and industry feedback.

