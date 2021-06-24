ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Transportation

Hitachi Transport to build 4 logistics centers in India

Japanese shipper invests $100m to bolster distribution network in growing hub

Hitachi Transport's new logistics centers in India will handle automotive and electronic components. (Image courtesy of Hitachi Transport)
SO UTSUNOMIYA, Nikkei staff writer | India

TOKYO -- Japan's Hitachi Transport System will spend roughly 12 billion yen ($108 million) to build four logistics centers in India, which has become a strategic market for international shipping.

The company looks to open the sites in Chennai and Mumbai next year, followed by centers in Delhi and Bangalore in 2025 or 2026. Construction has begun in Chennai and Mumbai, with total floor space covering 40,000 to 50,000 sq. meters.

The facilities will transport automotive and electronic components. Several automakers and other manufacturers from Japan, Europe and South Korea have a presence in all four cities. Hitachi Transport intends to build a distribution network in a market seen serving as a foothold for expansion to the Middle East and elsewhere.

In 2010, Hitachi Transport acquired India's Flyjac Logistics for about 5 billion yen, looking to make use of a transport network connecting Flyjac's 25 locations around the South Asian country. But freight volume did not rise as anticipated. The effect of India's complicated tax system on the logistics industry was seen as the source of the problem.

But India in 2017 introduced a national goods and services tax, replacing the indirect taxes that differed among states. That move helped spur interstate cargo transport.

India has become "a more important market as a logistics hub going in multiple directions," said an executive at a major logistics company. Hitachi Transport will expand its distribution network to pursue this demand.

Other global logistics companies are upgrading operations in India. Japan's Nippon Express lifted investment in the country by 50% annually for three consecutive years through 2020. Deutsche Post DHL will open a new gateway facility for imports and exports near Bangalore's airport this fiscal year.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more