Transportation

Hitachi and Bombardier win $940m Spanish high-speed rail contract

Line will connect Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga and Seville in 2022

The Frecciarossa 1000 train is capable of commercial operating speeds of 360 kph. (Photo courtesy of Bombardier Transportation)
ATSUSHI KATO, Nikkei staff writer | Europe

TOKYO -- Hitachi and Canadian partner Bombardier have landed a roughly 800 million euro ($940 million) contract to supply cars for a high-speed rail line being developed in Spain.

The deal, to be split 60-40 in favor of the Japanese industrial conglomerate, spans 184 carriages in 23 sets of trains. The first two sets will be due for delivery in September 2022, with the rest to be delivered by March 2023.

The rail line under this deal will connect major Spanish cities, including Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga and Seville, when it starts operation in 2022.

Paving the way for the deal, announced Monday, is the track record with Italian train operator Trenitalia, according to Hitachi. A Spanish subsidiary of Trenitalia will operate the new rail line.

The Frecciarossa 1000, the train model ordered, is designed to operate commercially at 360 kph while minimizing vibrations and noise. The train sets include Wi-Fi service and dining cars.

Trenitalia has operated the Frecciarossa 1000 in Italy since 2015. The company has received deliveries of 50 sets of the train so far.

Hitachi and Bombardier, which jointly developed the Frecciarossa 1000, won a $647 million order from Trenitalia in June last year to make 14 additional sets of the train.

