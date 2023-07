BANGKOK -- Honda Motor is launching its first electric two-wheeler models in Indonesia, seeing Southeast Asia as a promising market as the global motorcycle leader steps up its electrics business.

The EM1 e: scooter, which is also scheduled to go on sale in Japan in late August, will be the first electric two-wheeler made by Honda for the Indonesian market. The scooter will cost about 300,000 yen ($2,100) in Japan and has a cruising range of 53 kilometers.