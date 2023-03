TOKYO -- Honda Motor will roll out electric two-wheelers for consumers in Japan as early as 2023 under plans to release at least 10 such models worldwide by 2025.

The company is kicking its electrification drive into high gear and aims to boost global sales of electric two-wheelers to 1 million units by 2026 and 3.5 million units by 2030, the latter being a more than 20-fold jump from 2021.