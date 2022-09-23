Honda to bring private jets closer to public with rural Japan service

TOKYO -- Honda Motor will launch a transportation service that combines its business jets and cars next year in Japan, catering to people traveling to or from rural areas with few options.

The new service using the HondaJet will be bundled with car or motorcycle rentals, creating Japan's first end-to-end integration of modes of transport that includes a business jet. The automaker said it hopes the service will bring more visitors and business to rural areas and help stimulate the economies there.